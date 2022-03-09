ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
AVN 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.92%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.6%)
PRL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.96%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.99%)
TRG 75.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
WAVES 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,434 Increased By 77.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Iran says Israel will pay for Syria attack that killed 2 Revolutionary Guards

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Iran said on Wednesday that an Israeli air strike in Syria that killed four people including two Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers would be avenged.

Syrian state media said the other two victims of Monday’s strike on Damascus were civilians, while the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights identified them as pro-Iran Syrian militiamen.

The Observatory said the two dead Iranians killed belonged to Iran’s elite Quds Force. Six militiamen were also wounded, it added.

Holding Israel accountable for such attacks “is one of the main goals of the resistance (forces) in the region,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Guards’ website, Sepah News, identified the two slain officers as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeidnejad, adding that Israel would “pay for this crime.” Their funerals will be held on Wednesday, it said.

The Observatory said Monday’s was the seventh Israeli strike on Syria this year and that the target was a weapons and ammunition depot near Damascus airport.

Israel rarely comments on air strikes in Syria, of which it has carried out hundreds since the start of the civil war in 2011.

Iran has been Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s most supportive ally throughout the conflict. Backed by Russian air power, Syria’s army and thousands of Iran-backed militias have been fighting insurgents.

Syria Iran Damascus Morteza Saeidnejad Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers

