ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index tracks gains in global stocks; Fed meet in focus

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, tracking global stocks that rose on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited the US Fed’s policy outcome.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 188.33 points, or 0.89%, at 21,376.17, with technology stocks leading gains.

Russia and Ukraine both emphasized new-found scope for compromise on Wednesday as peace talks were set to resume three weeks into a Russian assault that has failed to topple the Ukrainian government by force.

Toronto index falls

The Fed is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years later on Wednesday and offer guidance on future tightening.

Meanwhile, domestic annual inflation rate accelerated again in February to hit a fresh 30-year high at 5.7%, Statistics Canada data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 5.5%.

“The most striking thing in the February data and this followed on from the January data, that there’s really a lot of evidence now of broadening price pressures,” said Stephen Brown, senior economist at Capital Economics.

“That’s definitely a worrying sign for Bank of Canada, because it means that even before this recent rise in commodity prices, we were already seeing pretty clear evidence of broadening inflationary pressures.”

Toronto-listed technology shares jumped 2.8%, tracking gains in US tech-heavy Nasdaq index, while financial shares , which account for about one-third of the Toronto market, were up 1.3%.

TSX has outperformed many global benchmarks this year, helped by the strong weightage of commodity-linked shares that have tracked a sharp spike in commodities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The energy sector climbed 0.8% as oil steadied above $100 a barrel in a volatile session, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.13% as gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,918.3 an ounce.

Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index tracks gains in global stocks; Fed meet in focus

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Babar Azam and Rizwan deny Australia victory as second Test ends in a draw

Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Afghans in US granted 18-month protected status

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

Read more stories