ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

  • Increase comes partly due to delay in opposition parties' protest and easing of global commodity prices, says analyst
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Mar, 2022

Pakistan equities extended gains from yesterday's session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index inched up 0.6% to close just below the 44,000 level on Wednesday. Volume and value of shares traded also increased.

“The KSE-100 opened on a positive note and remained in the green zone due to a delay in opposition parties' protest, easing of global commodity prices and news flow regarding dialogues between Russian and Ukranian officials,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

‘Long march’ to reach capital by evening of 25th: Fazl

The market opened on a positive note and remained in the green, pushing the benchmark index above the 44,000 level to record an intraday high of 44,283.88 (up by 564 points).

At close, it ended with a gain of 255.87 points, or 0.59%, to settle at 43,975.69.

On the economic front, the government in its latest fortnightly price revision kept petroleum products prices unchanged in line with the Prime Minister's relief package. During the period, international oil prices increased by 22.7% whereas international refining margins on HSD increased significantly by 47%.

On the corporate front, Cherat Cement Company Limited informed the bourse that it has commissioned 11.35 MW solar power plant at its factory in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The remaining approximate 1.7 MW is expected to be energized in the next two months.”

KSE-100 up 350 points as plunge in oil prices revives sentiments

Meanwhile, sectors driving KSE-100 upwards included technology and communication (88.01 points), cement (69.90 points) and banking (31.01 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 236.51 million from 189.04 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded also improved to Rs5.79 billion from Rs4.69 billion recorded in the previous session.

Flying Cement (R) was the volume leader with 22.35 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 16.69 million shares, and Treet Corporation with 15.23 million shares.

Shares of 354 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 215 registered an increase, 115 recorded a fall, and 24 remained unchanged.

stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) KSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Babar Azam and Rizwan deny Australia victory as second Test ends in a draw

Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Afghans in US granted 18-month protected status

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

Read more stories