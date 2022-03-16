Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that he was granting special powers to Frontier Constabulary, Rangers and police to take over the security of Islamabad from March 20 to April 2.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the minister said that opposition parties will be fully facilitated and provided with protection to hold their long march. However, he said that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Rashid said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are fully capable of tackling any law and order situation, adding that "we will not touch you, but if you disturb the law and order, then we will not spare you".

The statement by the interior minister comes as the country is set to hold the session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) on March 22-23.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had accounted that the opposition's long-march would enter the federal capital by evening of March 25 instead of March 23, due to the OIC meeting.

"The participants of the OIC session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23," the PDM president said.

Meanwhile, Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in the no-confidence motion against him, claiming that the PM's popularity had risen immensely in last few weeks.

Rashid says PM enjoys support of all govt allies, rejects opposition’s claim

"Imran Khan will be the ultimate beneficiary regardless of his win or defeat in the no-confidence vote against him," Rashid said.

He added that he plans to ask the National Assembly speaker when he will set the date for the no-trust vote, expected by the end of the month, and added that those "violating Article 63-A of the Constitution would be disqualified from voting on the no-trust motion". The Article is related to defection.

Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27 rally: Faisal Javed

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed said on Twitter that voting will be held only after a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that is set to take place on March 27. In a tweet, he said that the PTI will hold "the biggest jalsa ever in the history of Pakistan" and the NA session will be held at some point after that.