ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rashid says PM enjoys support of all govt allies, rejects opposition’s claim

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in the vote of no-confidence motion, as the opposition parties do not have support of 172 MNAs.

“We stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government in every situation,” Rashid said, adding: “All allied parties will support Prime Minister Imran Khan in the no-trust motion.”

Talking to media in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid asked the opposition to refrain from politics of violence, but added about one thousand each personnel of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary have been called for security to avoid any untoward situation on the occasion of no-trust motion.

Advising Chaudhry brothers to stay on the side of PM Imran Khan, he claimed that the allies are still with the incumbent government. The political figures always stood by their allies in all seasons even in worst or challenging situation, the nation did not forgive those who deceived their partners in difficult times, he added.

He said the foreign minister of China would also visit Pakistan on March 22 while the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) session was also scheduled in Islamabad in which foreign ministers of various countries would participate, so everyone had to show responsibility.

About the opposition’s Long March, Rashid said that Fazlur Rehman is talking about Long March for the last four month but made it clear the government will not stop anyone from holding Long March. He advised the opposition to refrain from doing chaotic politics; otherwise, they would have to face its consequences.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed opposition parties PTI govt PTI govt allies Pakistan Interior Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid says PM enjoys support of all govt allies, rejects opposition’s claim

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories