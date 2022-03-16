Rashid says PM enjoys support of all govt allies, rejects opposition’s claim

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in the vote of no-confidence motion, as the opposition parties do not have support of 172 MNAs.

“We stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government in every situation,” Rashid said, adding: “All allied parties will support Prime Minister Imran Khan in the no-trust motion.”

Talking to media in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid asked the opposition to refrain from politics of violence, but added about one thousand each personnel of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary have been called for security to avoid any untoward situation on the occasion of no-trust motion.

Advising Chaudhry brothers to stay on the side of PM Imran Khan, he claimed that the allies are still with the incumbent government. The political figures always stood by their allies in all seasons even in worst or challenging situation, the nation did not forgive those who deceived their partners in difficult times, he added.

He said the foreign minister of China would also visit Pakistan on March 22 while the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) session was also scheduled in Islamabad in which foreign ministers of various countries would participate, so everyone had to show responsibility.

About the opposition’s Long March, Rashid said that Fazlur Rehman is talking about Long March for the last four month but made it clear the government will not stop anyone from holding Long March. He advised the opposition to refrain from doing chaotic politics; otherwise, they would have to face its consequences.”

