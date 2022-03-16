ANL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.09%)
ASC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.11%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 88.46 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.12%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.25%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
TELE 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.02%)
TREET 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.65%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.46%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,391 Increased By 32.4 (0.74%)
BR30 15,695 Increased By 172.2 (1.11%)
KSE100 44,005 Increased By 284.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,020 Increased By 98.1 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
UAE telecoms group e& offers to hike stake in Saudi Arabia’s Mobily

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates telecoms group e& has made an offer to increase its stake in Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to 50% and one share, Mobily said on Wednesday.

Formerly called Etisalat, e& has suggested a price of 47 riyals ($12.53) per share, Mobily said in a statement to the stock exchange, through a pre-conditional partial tender offer.

The offer by the company based in Abu Dhabi is in line with its strategic objectives “to expand and improve the performance of its investment portfolio,” it said.

MENA etisalat Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates telecoms group

