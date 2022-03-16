PBA condemns govt’s ‘coercive’ actions

KARACHI: In a statement issued here Tuesday, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has condemned a series of actions taken by the government against some media organizations including advertising bans, getting Pemra to issue a series of show-cause notices to numerous TV channels, imposing illegitimate claims of billions of rupees on channels under the illegal pretext of GAR dues and banning government spokespersons from appearing on certain channels.

“All these steps are aimed at controlling editorial content, freedom of speech and depriving the citizens of Pakistan from their right to know,” the association said.

“These actions are in violation of Articles 19 and 19A of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” it added.

The PBA condemned the actions by the government and vowed to fight all such moves against freedom of speech and the citizen’s right to freedom of information from a free media, the statement maintained.

