ICT infrastructure, Aiwan-e-Sadr IT project: MoITT prepares Rs138.87m PC-1

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has prepared PC-1 of “Strengthening of ICT Infrastructure and Office Automation of President Secretariat (Aiwan-e-Sadr) Phase-II with an estimated cost of Rs138.87 million.

National Information Technology Board will execute the project, while its operation and maintenance would be President’s Secretariat responsibility.

The PC-1 is initiated on the directions of President’s Secretariat.

Strengthening of ICT infrastructure and automation at President Secretariat will improve productivity of routine function. This will help in time and efforts spent in information retrieval, search and dissemination within the government as well reduction in cycle time for responsiveness to citizens.

This will also provide architecture to implement schemes to enable inter-organizational and public access to information by implementation of workflow applications such as e-Office. Business processes that are accomplish by moving paper can be manage electronically from the very beginning to the final destination and will result in improve operational efficiency through maximum use of ICT to enable less paper environment in the Aiwan-e-Sadr that will reduce operational cost.

The project is proposed to be financed through the PSDP allocation of IT and Telecom Division of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

This project will establish/enhance IT infrastructure in all the wings of President’s Secretariat in order to implement various automated systems like E-office application suite in President’s Secretariat.

In March 2017, PC-1 of the first Phase of project was designed according to the given IT infrastructure/hardware/software/LAN, etc. requirement of President’s Secretariat, to accommodate (226) active users. Now at present President’s Secretariat wants to equip every relevant employee (500 approx) of the President Secretariat, with IT for optimum use and to benefit the government, in more effective manners. Due to this there is an increasing need of ICT infrastructure. At present following problems are being faced during daily operations including shortage of hardware, non-existence of LAN (at 7th floor and Network extension required for South Gate for R&I Sections of PS (Public and Personal), non-availability of security appliances/hardware, non-existence of Licensed Software, extension/upgradation work required in server room, non-availability of IT HR to carry out IT operations and support.

There is need to upgrade the ICT infrastructure in the President’s Secretariat that will fulfill the needs of E-Governance for the several years to come.

The proposed project will strengthen the ICT infrastructure to pave the way for implementation of automation software’s.

Technical parameters and technology transfer aspects of the project include, IT infrastructure/Hardware, Provision of essential hardware including branded Desktop PCs, laptops, scanners and printers for the employees of President’s Secretariat, for the smooth daily operations, Provision of branded servers to provide real-time, high-speed and secure connectivity between users within President’s Secretariat, Establishment of LAN with Active and Passive equipment (at 7th floor and Network extension for South Gate for R&I Sections of PS.

