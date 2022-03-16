ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
GCC officials consider inviting Houthis to consultations in Riyadh

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

RIYADH: The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is considering inviting the Houthi movement and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month as part of an initiative aimed at backing UN-led peace efforts, two Gulf officials told Reuters.

Formal invitations would be sent within days for the talks on military, political and economic aspects of the war between the Iran-aligned Houthis and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, said the officials, who declined to be named ahead of an official announcement this week. The conflict enters its eighth year on Tuesday.

They said Houthi officials would be “guests” of GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf at the body’s Riyadh headquarters and would have his security guarantees if the group accepted the invitation for the talks, which are planned from March 29-April 7.

It was not immediately clear whether Houthi officials would agree to travel to Saudi Arabia, which backs the internationally recognised government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was ousted from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014 by the movement. Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

GCC members Oman, where some Houthi officials are based, and Kuwait, which hosted previous peace talks in 2015, would be a more neutral ground for such consultations.

The officials said Hadi, who is based in Riyadh, had agreed to the talks. Riyadh has struggled to extricate itself from the costly and unpopular war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, is a point of friction between Riyadh and Washington.

