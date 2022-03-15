PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the opposition’s attempt to topple his government through a no-confidence motion would not only fail but would also pave way for their complete elimination in the upcoming 2023 general elections, Aaj News reported.

“They have fallen to their own trap. I predict, they will not only fail in their no-trust motion but also lose the 2023 elections,” the premier said while addressing a conference of overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad.

He said that the opposition’s move has not only helped him re-strengthen the party but also helped the people “realize the inner self-centered motives of three stooges.”

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Terming opposition politicians — JUI-F chief Rehman, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari — "three stooges", he said that he was thankful to them for filing a no-trust motion against him that had "lifted my party".

"I was thinking of how the country changed suddenly in 10 days, inflation was forgotten and my entire party was lifted."

The prime minister said now he was fully focused on these three thieves as they did not know the nation.

The prime minister challenged the opposition parties to debate with the government over its performance in the last 3.5 years, saying that "nobody served Pakistan as we did".

Addressing overseas Pakistanis, he said he was aware of their difficulties and contributions.

However, he said that the opposition was not willing to recognise overseas Pakistanis contributions to the country.

"They are afraid of angering the West ... because they know [those countries] can catch their money laundering whenever they want," he said.