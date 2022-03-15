ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

  • Challenges media, economists and opposition parties to debate with govt over performance
BR Web Desk 15 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the opposition’s attempt to topple his government through a no-confidence motion would not only fail but would also pave way for their complete elimination in the upcoming 2023 general elections, Aaj News reported.

“They have fallen to their own trap. I predict, they will not only fail in their no-trust motion but also lose the 2023 elections,” the premier said while addressing a conference of overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad.

He said that the opposition’s move has not only helped him re-strengthen the party but also helped the people “realize the inner self-centered motives of three stooges.”

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Terming opposition politicians — JUI-F chief Rehman, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari — "three stooges", he said that he was thankful to them for filing a no-trust motion against him that had "lifted my party".

"I was thinking of how the country changed suddenly in 10 days, inflation was forgotten and my entire party was lifted."

The prime minister said now he was fully focused on these three thieves as they did not know the nation.

The prime minister challenged the opposition parties to debate with the government over its performance in the last 3.5 years, saying that "nobody served Pakistan as we did".

Addressing overseas Pakistanis, he said he was aware of their difficulties and contributions.

However, he said that the opposition was not willing to recognise overseas Pakistanis contributions to the country.

"They are afraid of angering the West ... because they know [those countries] can catch their money laundering whenever they want," he said.

PM Imran Khan address Pakistan Overseas Conference

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

We don't have a comment beyond what India has said: US State Dept

KSE-100 up 350 points as plunge in oil prices revives sentiments

Shujaat urges govt, opposition to call off rallies in country's 'greater interest'

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Babar hundred stalls Australia's victory march in Karachi

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Read more stories