PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a democratic party, which doesn't believe in politics of extremism and confrontation, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a Twitter post on Tuesday, adding that "if the opposition wants to hold a peaceful rally, we welcome it and will facilitate in every possible way."

"The purpose of the Islamabad gathering is not confrontation," the minister said in an apparent reference to the ruling party's planned rally that is set to take place on March 27.

Fawad said that in a democracy, public opinion reflects the "real decision," adding that "rallies are an important means of expressing that opinion."

The minister also mentioned the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in his post by saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always treated him with respect.

Reports suggest that the joint opposition has reached an understanding with PML-Q to give the coveted slot of chief minister Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in return for its support to the no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the PML-Q ministers may resign from the federal and provincial governments in a day or two, adding that the development comes after a “breakthrough” in the ongoing talks between the joint opposition and PML-Q leadership.

During the talks, the sources maintained that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has given an assurance to PML-Q leadership that after the successful removal of Prime Minister Khan and chief minister Usman Buzdar with the support of the allied parties, Elahi would be the joint candidate of the combined opposition for the slot of chief minister Punjab.

On other hand, the sources also claimed that a similar assurance has also been given to another government coalition partner – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – that the party would be included in the Sindh government after the no-trust move succeeds.