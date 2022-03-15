ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

  • Information minister says if the opposition parties want to hold a peaceful rally, govt will facilitate them
BR Web Desk 15 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a democratic party, which doesn't believe in politics of extremism and confrontation, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a Twitter post on Tuesday, adding that "if the opposition wants to hold a peaceful rally, we welcome it and will facilitate in every possible way."

"The purpose of the Islamabad gathering is not confrontation," the minister said in an apparent reference to the ruling party's planned rally that is set to take place on March 27.

Fawad said that in a democracy, public opinion reflects the "real decision," adding that "rallies are an important means of expressing that opinion."

The minister also mentioned the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in his post by saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always treated him with respect.

Reports suggest that the joint opposition has reached an understanding with PML-Q to give the coveted slot of chief minister Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in return for its support to the no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the PML-Q ministers may resign from the federal and provincial governments in a day or two, adding that the development comes after a “breakthrough” in the ongoing talks between the joint opposition and PML-Q leadership.

PML-Q likely to quit PTI-led govts in a day or two?

During the talks, the sources maintained that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has given an assurance to PML-Q leadership that after the successful removal of Prime Minister Khan and chief minister Usman Buzdar with the support of the allied parties, Elahi would be the joint candidate of the combined opposition for the slot of chief minister Punjab.

On other hand, the sources also claimed that a similar assurance has also been given to another government coalition partner – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – that the party would be included in the Sindh government after the no-trust move succeeds.

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry Shujat Hussain Joint opposition

Comments

1000 characters

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Pak rupee hits new all-time low against dollar

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

India says reviewing procedures after missile 'accidentally fired' into Pakistan

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

Read more stories