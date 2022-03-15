Shujaat urges govt, opposition to call off rallies in country's 'greater interest'

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and opposition to call off their respective rallies at Islamabad's D-Chowk in the "greater interest of the country".

"Given the current situation in Pakistan, [we] cannot afford this dangerous confrontation," Shujaat said in a statement, adding that the politics of rallies and numbers had already increased inflation and poverty in the country.

Shujaat said that usually, the opposition parties participate in the politics of rallies and long marches but this time around the government was also doing the same.

"Holding rallies is not the government's job," he emphasized.

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

He asked the PTI and opposition to not lead their workers towards "provocative politics".

Responding to Shujaat's remarks, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI is a democratic party, which doesn't believe in politics of extremism and confrontation, adding that "if the opposition wants to hold a peaceful rally, we welcome it and will facilitate in every possible way."

PML-Q likely to quit PTI-led govts in a day or two?

"The purpose of the Islamabad gathering is not confrontation," the minister said in an apparent reference to the ruling party's planned rally that is set to take place on March 27.

Fawad said that in a democracy, public opinion reflects the "real decision," adding that "rallies are an important means of expressing that opinion."

The minister also mentioned the PML-Q President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in his post by saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always treated him with respect.

Reports suggest that the joint opposition has reached an understanding with PML-Q to give the coveted slot of chief minister Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in return for its support to the no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the PML-Q ministers may resign from the federal and provincial governments in a day or two, adding that the development comes after a “breakthrough” in the ongoing talks between the joint opposition and PML-Q leadership.