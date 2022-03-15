ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
Mar 15, 2022
Iran’s foreign minister in Moscow, hopes for Russian support for nuclear deal

15 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and expressed hopes his visit would lead to Russian support for a “good, stable and strong nuclear deal,” Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Amirabdollahian said Russia had so far supported talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

The talks are at risk of collapsing after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time, despite having a largely completed text.

