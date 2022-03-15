PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted on Tuesday President Arif Alvi and others in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case, Aaj News reported.

ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich announced the reserved verdict.

In August 2014, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek had staged a sit-in in Islamabad which continued for 104 days. During their demonstration, workers of both the parties had marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police. They also attacked the premises of PTV.

A case was filed against several PTI leaders including Dr Alvi, who had recently said he does want to make use of immunity that Pakistani law offers the prime minister.

Last month, the ATC had reserved its verdict on petitions of federal ministers Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and now estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, seeking acquittal in the 2014 parliament house and PTV attack case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also named in the case, was acquitted by the ATC in October 2020.