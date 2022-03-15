Indonesia books $3.82bn trade surplus in Feb, beats expectations

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded a $3.82 billion trade surplus in February, the highest in four months and beating expectations, as rising commodity prices boosted exports and imports rose more slowly than anticipated, official data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a $1.66 billion surplus after the country reported a $930 million surplus in January.

SAARC chamber chief urges govt to take note of widening trade deficit

Exports rose 34.14% on a yearly basis to $20.46 billion, compared with the poll’s 37.32% forecast. Imports were up 25.43% to $16.64 billion, well below the poll’s 40.04% prediction.