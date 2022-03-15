Speakers at conference heap praise on PM

ISLAMABAD: The key leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including some of its expatriate members insisted on Monday that no other leader except Prime Minister Imran Khan can steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

Speaking at the PTI Overseas Convention, they were unanimous in saying that the way Imran Khan improved the image of the country at the international level within a short span of three years, no other leader could have done so even in 100 years.

They showed optimism that the no-trust move by the opposition will end up in smoke as the people of Pakistan not only want the prime minister to complete his five-year term, they also want him to be there for another five years.

Speaking at the convention, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that the PTI is the only national party which has presence everywhere which shows the love the people have for Imran Khan.

“Go anywhere in the country and there you will see the followers of Imran Khan, which is reflected in the recent jalsas … they [the people] not only follow him, they’re in love with him [Imran Khan],” he added.

Umar fell short to call all other political parties including the allies of the ruling PTI as “tonga party”, saying opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is a “GT Road party”.

About Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), he said it is a party of few urban areas of Sindh, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is a party of few districts in Punjab, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) is confined to few districts of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Awami National party has no presence anywhere else except a few districts in the KP, same is the case with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is limited to rural areas of Sindh.

He said that the way PM Khan coped with the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, is evidence of his leadership qualities, adding no other leaders could have done this except Khan, which earned praise not only from international organisations but the whole world.

He said that the prime minister will come even stronger as the opposition’s no-trust motion is destined to be defeated, adding with the support of his people, PM Khan is set to turn the country into a model state.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, adding no other government did what the PTI did for the expatriate Pakistanis.

Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam said that the PTI government is giving paramount importance to economy, environment, and social development as these are the key pillars of its governance stratagem.

He said that the PTI government pulled the country out from financial debt and economic crunch post Covid-19 pandemic with record tax collection and growing exports.

Amin said environment was the third pillar of the government’s vision, which was ignored by the previous regimes, whereas, at present, environment was the key component of PM Khan’s mainstream agenda.

“The world is acknowledging the green policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan targeting environmental conservation, ecosystem restoration, and economic uplift at the same time,” he remarked.

He underlined that it was the PTI government that gave right to vote and, Roshan Digital Account, which were huge facilitation for the expatriates.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government will implement a uniform curriculum from Grade VI to Grade VIII this year and from Grade IX to XII next year.

“The uniform curriculum was implemented from Grade I to Grade V last year, while its scope would be extended from Grade VI to XII during this and the next year,” he added.

He said that a uniform curriculum became possible due to the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the past regime failed to bring uniform curriculum, which resulted in division in the society.

He said that a large number of students are now returning home after completing their studies abroad which is quite encouraging.

The PTI secretary information for Texas USA chapter, Nazia Khan, proposed the government to organise Overseas Pakistanis International Convention (OPIC) on an annual basis to address the issues of expatriates.

She regretted that the expats Pakistanis were given least attention during the tenures of the previous governments, adding the incumbent government has launched multiple projects for their welfare for the first time.

The moot also witnessed some stormy sessions as some overseas Pakistanis who have come from various countries protested when they were not given an opportunity to speak.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed commended the contributions of the overseas Pakistanis to the country’s economy, saying they are assets of the country.

He said that the prime minister has truly represented Pakistan and raised the issue of Islamophobia at the world level, adding the government has initiated several schemes including health cards for the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022