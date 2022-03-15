ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’s difference between mice and rats

There’s difference between mice and rats “I agree with The Khan…” “About what? The three mice who are ...
Anjum Ibrahim 15 Mar, 2022

There’s difference between mice and rats

“I agree with The Khan…”

“About what? The three mice who are out to hunt him, you know the Urdu ditty, and needless to add the three mice failed.”

“I love cheese and if I leave it out the mice at my house gobble it up and you know with imported cheese getting ever more expensive because of the rupee losing value…”

“You are being facetious anyway I would urge The Khan to refer to the English nursery rhyme on mice as it maybe kinda more appropriate: Three blind mice. Three blind mice. See how they run. See how they run. They all ran after the farmer’s wife, who cut off their tails with a carving knife, did you ever see such a sight in your life, as three blind mice?”

“Don’t be silly, The Khan may constantly state that he has spent a large part of his life in the West but you can’t cite an English nursery rhyme to a Hafizabad crowd — I mean the concept of blindness in mice may be difficult for them to grasp and…”

“Wasn’t rabies spread by mice and…the plague known as the Black Death that decimated…”

“No, that’s a misperception, anyway there is a difference between rats and mice you know…stop, in any case The Khan’s reference to the three mice is not what I agreed with.”

“Oh did you agree with his definition of neutral…I mean after saying time and again that he was the one who introduced the concept of neutral umpires in cricket the Khan’s u turn on that definition…”

“Yes I agree with his Hafizabad definition — as a writer let me ask you: can you divorce your views completely from your writing because I think not. Our bias, one way or the other, shows through in perhaps an adjective we may use or a verb…”

“So you reckon to achieve objectivity is impossible?”

“Yes I do, I mean if I am asked to judge a dispute between say two parties as we are being asked to by The Khan and three blind…ooops, sorry three mice then we will go the partisan route…”

“Hmmm, but the irony is The Khan and the three mice have a significant number of diehard supporters who aren’t going to allow the small matter of performance to determine their continued support however the swing voters who are required in large numbers to ensure the victory of any one party is quite another matter.”

“True, but there is one thing The Khan has in common with Maryam Nawaz.”

“Ooops…beware social media attack from the Khanzadehs and the Maryamites…”

“No seriously cause see daddy lost the prime minister’s office due to a court decision and off he went into the public holding huge jalsas along the highway to Lahore at his daughter’s advice, The Khan is being challenged in parliament and off he has gone to the public who have no say in the matter — I mean why can’t these guys focus on the source of the threat…”

“So you reckon Nawaz Sharif and family should hire good lawyers instead of undermining their own case and The Khan should strengthen his parliamentary support but you know the former reckons he is brighter than an average lawyer while The Khan has no faith in parliament cause the opposition does not let him deliver a speech….”

“Welcome to Pakistani politics.”

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PARTLY FACETIOUS The Khan Hafizabad crowd

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’s difference between mice and rats

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories