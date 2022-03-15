PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’s difference between mice and rats

There’s difference between mice and rats

“I agree with The Khan…”

“About what? The three mice who are out to hunt him, you know the Urdu ditty, and needless to add the three mice failed.”

“I love cheese and if I leave it out the mice at my house gobble it up and you know with imported cheese getting ever more expensive because of the rupee losing value…”

“You are being facetious anyway I would urge The Khan to refer to the English nursery rhyme on mice as it maybe kinda more appropriate: Three blind mice. Three blind mice. See how they run. See how they run. They all ran after the farmer’s wife, who cut off their tails with a carving knife, did you ever see such a sight in your life, as three blind mice?”

“Don’t be silly, The Khan may constantly state that he has spent a large part of his life in the West but you can’t cite an English nursery rhyme to a Hafizabad crowd — I mean the concept of blindness in mice may be difficult for them to grasp and…”

“Wasn’t rabies spread by mice and…the plague known as the Black Death that decimated…”

“No, that’s a misperception, anyway there is a difference between rats and mice you know…stop, in any case The Khan’s reference to the three mice is not what I agreed with.”

“Oh did you agree with his definition of neutral…I mean after saying time and again that he was the one who introduced the concept of neutral umpires in cricket the Khan’s u turn on that definition…”

“Yes I agree with his Hafizabad definition — as a writer let me ask you: can you divorce your views completely from your writing because I think not. Our bias, one way or the other, shows through in perhaps an adjective we may use or a verb…”

“So you reckon to achieve objectivity is impossible?”

“Yes I do, I mean if I am asked to judge a dispute between say two parties as we are being asked to by The Khan and three blind…ooops, sorry three mice then we will go the partisan route…”

“Hmmm, but the irony is The Khan and the three mice have a significant number of diehard supporters who aren’t going to allow the small matter of performance to determine their continued support however the swing voters who are required in large numbers to ensure the victory of any one party is quite another matter.”

“True, but there is one thing The Khan has in common with Maryam Nawaz.”

“Ooops…beware social media attack from the Khanzadehs and the Maryamites…”

“No seriously cause see daddy lost the prime minister’s office due to a court decision and off he went into the public holding huge jalsas along the highway to Lahore at his daughter’s advice, The Khan is being challenged in parliament and off he has gone to the public who have no say in the matter — I mean why can’t these guys focus on the source of the threat…”

“So you reckon Nawaz Sharif and family should hire good lawyers instead of undermining their own case and The Khan should strengthen his parliamentary support but you know the former reckons he is brighter than an average lawyer while The Khan has no faith in parliament cause the opposition does not let him deliver a speech….”

“Welcome to Pakistani politics.”