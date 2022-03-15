Senate panel defers consultation on PECA Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday proposed a total amount of Rs11.856 billion for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2022-2023 against 14 projects to the Senate Standing Committee.

The committee was chaired by Senator Faisal Javed.

The ministry briefed the committee on the budgetary proposals for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. It was informed that the next year budgetary proposal for 2022-2023 also comprises 14 PSDP projects, including four ongoing schemes of the current year and 10 new schemes.

An amount of Rs11.856 billion is proposed for allocation to 14 projects, Rs7.156 billion for 10 new schemes and Rs4.7 billion for the ongoing schemes.

The proposed allocation includes foreign grant-in-aid of Rs3.3 billion, official said. The ministry underlined that almost all new schemes are meant for transformation of departments and corporations on modern lines through up-gradation of equipment and technological advancement.

The chairman committee, after receiving the presentation on the budgetary proposals, said that the committee members after reviewing the budgetary proposal for the PSDP would give their recommendations in the next meeting.

The secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting further told the committee that the current PSDP 2021-2022 consists of total 15 PSDP projects with allocation of Rs1,899.530 million. One project is foreign funded by the Chinese government for which allocation of Rs504.650 million is available in the current development budget. It was further apprised that out of said 15 projects, 11 projects are likely to be completed by the end of June 2022. The remaining four projects, three of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and one foreign funded of PTVC, will be carried forward to the next financial year and will be part of next year’s PSDP.

The committee deferred the consultation on The Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) due to the non-presence of the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Responding to a question while discussing the PECA ordinance, the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed the committee that the PECA has not been discussed in the ministry nor it has been debated yet, adding that the matter also links to the Ministry of Information and Technology and it needs to be taken onboard on the matter.

Senator Faisal maintained that there are certain reservations (of which some are valid) of various media outlets regarding the ordinance and the ministry should listen to their outcry. He asserted that the prime minister is a staunch supporter of freedom of expression and will never restrict media liberty. He called for fruitful consultation on the PECA, adding that if the recommendations of the JAC and the media outlets regarding the PECA are worthy then they must be considered and taken up. Senator Moula Bakhsh Chandio said that hearing all the parties on important issues is a good tradition, which needs to stay alive.

The Chairman Committee remarked that “fake news” must end. He underlined the need for building consensus to end the culture of “fake news”. After initial discussion on the matter, the consultation on the PECA was deferred till the next meeting.

The matter pertaining to non-compilation of the prime minister’s speeches was also discussed in the meeting. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the speeches of the PM used to be compiled in the past, why the ministry has put an end to this trend, he inquired. The Chairman Committee sought from the ministry the compilation of all the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan from 2018 to date. The secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the committee that the ministry would request the press section of Prime Minister Office for providing materials of the speeches and will revert to the committee.

Senator Faisal said the time is short so make sure to compile all the speeches. The ministry official responded that we have time till 2028. The chairman, however, said even if you have time till 2033, you should compile all the speeches.

Senator Kamran Murtaza raised the issue of closed transmitter in Zohb, Balochistan, transfer of class-4 staff from the said radio station to other provinces and alleged sale of radio station’s land. The officials from PBC informed the committee that the transmitter in Zohb was installed in 1998 and after 15 years (which is the lifetime of any transmitter) the transmitter in 2014 was turned down. In 2015, a transmitter of 100 KW was installed in DI Khan which covers the Zohb area, too. On the issue of transfer of Class-4 employees, the official apprised that the said employees have been transferred to nearby stations and not to other provinces. He assured the committee that the said land of the radio station has never been sold out, so the allegations regarding selling out of the land have no footings. The chairman committee sought details in the next meeting of all the Class-4 staff who were working in the Zohb Radio station. The matter was disposed-of and now would be taken up in the next senate sitting.

Due to the non-presence of the mover (Senator Saleem Mandviwala) “The Access of Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022” was deferred too.