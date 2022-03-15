KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 14-03-2022 10:00 Data Textiles Limited 14-03-2022 11:00 KSB Pumps Company Limited 16-03-2022 11:00 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 16-03-2022 13:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 16-03-2022 10:00 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 16-03-2022 11:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2022 16:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 18-03-2022 11:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022