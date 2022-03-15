Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
15 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 14-03-2022 10:00
Data Textiles Limited 14-03-2022 11:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited 16-03-2022 11:00
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 16-03-2022 13:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 16-03-2022 10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 16-03-2022 11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2022 16:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 18-03-2022 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.