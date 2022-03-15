KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15%(i) 09-03-2022 Indus Motor Company Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 300%(ii) 09-03-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Preference) 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15%(i) 09-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70%(F) 07-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55%(F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 20%(i) 10-03-2022 Ghani Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 10%(ii) 10-03-2022 Sana Industries Ltd 14-03-2022 16-03-2022 15%(i) 10-03-2022 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 15-03-2022 17-03-2022 13.60%(i) 11-03-2022 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd # 11-03-2022 18-03-2022 18-03-2022 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd 07-03-2022 19-03-2022 GlaxoS mithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022 I.C.I P akistan Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60%(F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50%(F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 22-03-2022 TPL Properties Ltd 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 30% B 17-03-2022 Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20%(F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022 Faran Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 24-03-2022 24-03-2022 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd. 11-03-2022 25-03-2022 Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15%(F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-03-2022 26-03-2022 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 21-03-2022 28-03-2022 30%(F) 17-03-2022 28-03-2022 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd # 21-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 50%(F) 18-03-2022 28-03-2022 Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50%(F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70%(F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 10%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 United Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 60%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2022 29-03-2022 5% B 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15%(F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 30-03-2022 30-03-2022 Summit Bank Ltd 23-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022 Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 National Bank of Pakistan 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 10%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022 JS Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022 Habib Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 22.5%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd # 21-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd # 23-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 NIL 31-03-2022 Masood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022 Hira Textile Mills Ltd # 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022 Kohinoor Mills Ltd # 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022 EFU General Insurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 55%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022 Image Pakistan Ltd # 26-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd # 25-03-2022 01-04-2022 1-04-2022 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd # 26-03-2022 01-04-2022 1-04-2022 Unity Foods Ltd # 30-03-2022 01-04-2022 1-04-2022 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2022 06-04-2022 115%(F) 29-03-2022 6-04-2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07-04-2022 900%(F) 29-03-2022 7-04-2022 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 06-04-2022 08-04-2022 2450%(F) 04-04-2022 8-04-2022 Systems Ltd 04-04-2022 11-04-2022 50%(F),100%B 31-03-2022 11-04-2022 JS Investments Ltd 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 NIL 11-04-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 08-04-2022 16-04-2022 NIL 16-04-2022 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 12-04-2022 18-04-2022 25% B 8-04-2022 18-04-2022 Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd 12-04-2022 18-04-2022 NIL 18-04-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 12-04-2022 19-04-2022 NIL 19-04-2022 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 13-04-2022 19-04-2022 90%(F) 11-04-2022 19-04-2022 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 15-04-2022 19-04-2022 1500%(F) 13-04-2022 19-04-2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-04-2022 20-04-2022 130%(F) 12-04-2022 20-04-2022 Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-04-2022 21-04-2022 45%(F), 10% B 12-04-2022 21-04-2022 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 14-04-2022 21-04-2022 200%(F) 12-04-2022 21-04-2022 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd. 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 280%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 NIL 21-04-2022 BIPL Securities Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 5%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022 TPL Insurance Ltd 18-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 70%(F) 15-04-2022 25-04-2022 Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022 Pakgen Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 Lalpir Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 SME Leasing Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 20-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd(Preference Shares) 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 6% 18-04-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 NIL 27-04-2022 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Century Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 22.5%(F),10%B 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

