ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 15 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd          11-03-2022   15-03-2022    15%(i)         09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd         11-03-2022   15-03-2022    300%(ii)       09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
(Preference)                    11-03-2022   15-03-2022    15%(i)         09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares)     09-03-2022   16-03-2022    2.70%(F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                   09-03-2022   16-03-2022    55%(F)         07-03-2022      16-03-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd      10-03-2022   16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                 10-03-2022   16-03-2022    NIL                            16-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd           12-03-2022   16-03-2022    20%(i)         10-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                 12-03-2022   16-03-2022    10%(ii)        10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd             14-03-2022   16-03-2022    15%(i)         10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd         11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd  11-03-2022   17-03-2022    NIL                            17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd           15-03-2022   17-03-2022    13.60%(i)      11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #      11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                   18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                     07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoS mithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd         14-03-2022   21-03-2022    NIL                            21-03-2022
I.C.I P akistan Ltd #           15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #    15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #      15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd     15-03-2022   22-03-2022    60%(F)         11-03-2022      22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd           16-03-2022   22-03-2022    50%(F)         14-03-2022      22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #            21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                   22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd              21-03-2022   22-03-2022    30% B          17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                 17-03-2022   24-03-2022    20%(F)         15-03-2022      24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd           18-03-2022   24-03-2022    10%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                     18-03-2022   24-03-2022    40%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   24-03-2022    NIL                            24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #         19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                   24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd.    11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   25-03-2022    15%(F)         16-03-2022      25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)      17-03-2022      25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd        20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd     21-03-2022   28-03-2022    30%(F)         17-03-2022      28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #      21-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd              22-03-2022   28-03-2022    50%(F)         18-03-2022      28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                    17-03-2022   29-03-2022    50%(F)         15-03-2022      29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #     19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                   29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd               21-03-2022   29-03-2022    70%(F)         17-03-2022      29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                22-03-2022   29-03-2022    20%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    10%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    17.5%(F)       18-03-2022      29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    60%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2022   29-03-2022    5% B           21-03-2022      29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                 25-03-2022   29-03-2022    15%(F)         22-03-2022      29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                   30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                 23-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                            30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                        24-03-2022   30-03-2022    40%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan       24-03-2022   30-03-2022    10%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd         24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                            30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                     24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                            30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                  24-03-2022   30-03-2022    22.5%(F)       21-03-2022      30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab              24-03-2022   30-03-2022    12.5% B        21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #       21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #     23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd      24-03-2022   31-03-2022    NIL                            31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #      24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #        24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #            25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd       25-03-2022   31-03-2022    55%(F)         22-03-2022      31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          25-03-2022   31-03-2022    105%(F)        22-03-2022      31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #            26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #       25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                    1-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #        26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                    1-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd #               30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                    1-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                     31-03-2022   06-04-2022     115%(F)        29-03-2022      6-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd             31-03-2022   07-04-2022     900%(F)        29-03-2022      7-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd     06-04-2022   08-04-2022     2450%(F)       04-04-2022      8-04-2022
Systems Ltd                     04-04-2022   11-04-2022     50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022     11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd              05-04-2022   11-04-2022     NIL                           11-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                 08-04-2022    16-04-2022    NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd             12-04-2022   18-04-2022    25% B          8-04-2022       18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd     12-04-2022   18-04-2022    NIL                            18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd           12-04-2022   19-04-2022    NIL                            19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd          13-04-2022   19-04-2022    90%(F)         11-04-2022      19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                     15-04-2022   19-04-2022    1500%(F)       13-04-2022      19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                    13-04-2022   20-04-2022    NIL                            20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd              14-04-2022   20-04-2022    130%(F)        12-04-2022      20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd             14-04-2022   21-04-2022    45%(F), 10% B  12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                  14-04-2022   21-04-2022    200%(F)        12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd.   15-04-2022   21-04-2022    280%(F)        13-04-2022      21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd     15-04-2022   21-04-2022    NIL                            21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd             15-04-2022   21-04-2022    5%(F)          13-04-2022      21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd               18-04-2022   25-04-2022    NIL                            25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd    19-04-2022   25-04-2022    70%(F)         15-04-2022      25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd               19-04-2022   25-04-2022    NIL                            25-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                 20-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd(Preference Shares)          20-04-2022   27-04-2022    6%             18-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd     20-04-2022   27-04-2022    NIL                            27-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     21-04-2022   28-04-2022    NIL                            28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-04-2022   28-04-2022    15%(F)         20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          22-04-2022   28-04-2022    NIL                            28-04-2022
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-04-2022   28-04-2022    22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022      28-04-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Indus Motor Company Ltd Pakistan Petroleum Ltd

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories