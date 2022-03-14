ANL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
ASC 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
AVN 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FNEL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
MLCF 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.33%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.55%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.09%)
WAVES 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,331 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -259.2 (-1.66%)
KSE100 43,625 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

BERLIN: Germany has decided in principle to purchase the US fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado, according to two government sources.

A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken.

The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

It was not clear how many F-35 jets Germany may attempt to purchase.

Germany eyes Lockheed F-35 fighter jet; no final decision

The F-35 buy will be a blow for Boeing, whose F-18 was favoured by former German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.

The decision to go with a US fighter jet could also upset France. Paris has been warily watching past German deliberations over whether to settle on the F-18 or the F-35, concerned it could undermine the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.

F-35 F-35 fighter jet

Comments

1000 characters

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories