ANL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
ASC 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
AVN 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FNEL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
MLCF 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.33%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.55%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.09%)
WAVES 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,344 Decreased By -250.5 (-1.61%)
KSE100 43,620 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,938 Decreased By -38.4 (-0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US 2-year yield touches 2-1/2-year top ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: US yields on the shorter end of the curve edged up to 2-1/2-year highs on Monday, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, and as the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to accelerate inflation.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at this week’s meeting. On Monday, the rate-sensitive US 2-year yield climbed to 1.809%, equalling a high on Sept. 16, 2019.

Last week, bearish bets on US Treasury 10-year note futures hit their highest since February 2020 as US Treasuries suffered one of their worst weeks since the global financial crisis.

US yields holds above 2pc on Fed rate hike view

“We expect a 25bp hike, in line with the market pricing, however risk rewards remain skewed toward higher bond yields as they will need to ‘talk tough’ on inflation,” analysts at Westpac said in a note.

“So we expect 10yr yields to continue their push back above 2%, with 2.25% remaining the objective over coming weeks.”

US consumer sentiment fell more than expected in early March as gasoline prices surged to a record high in the aftermath of Russia’s war against Ukraine, boosting one-year inflation expectations to the highest since 1981.

On Monday, the 10-year yield touched a high of 2.06%, its firmest since Feb. 16.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week flagged multiple interest rate increases this year, citing the economy’s strong labour market and persistently high inflation.

“We expect the Fed to project that they’ll do what is needed to meet their mandates even in the context of the geopolitical uncertainties, but that the geopolitical developments could in fact reinforce upside inflation risks,” Citi analyst Ebrahim Rahbari said in a note.

The US dollar 5-year forward inflation-linked swap , watched as gauge of inflation expectations, was last at 2.746%, not far off a nearly 7-1/2-year high touched last week.

US bond yields US yields

Comments

1000 characters

US 2-year yield touches 2-1/2-year top ahead of Fed meeting

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories