PML-N leader says confident about prospects of no-confidence motion

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the opposition’s number game is complete and the no-confidence motion against the current government will succeed with clear majority.

“The entire opposition is united for passing the no-confidence motion with majority of votes in National Assembly,” Salman said, adding: “The nation will hear good news soon.”

Talking to this scribe, Salman said the end of sitting government is very close as the lies and tall claims of the present rulers have been exposed before the masses. “The people have only been deceived in the last four years and Allah Almighty is exposing Prime Minister Imran Khan every day,” he said.

To a query, he said they had conducted detailed work before announcing the no-confidence motion.

When asked as to whether Aleem Khan is joining the PML-N, he said he is not aware about the matter, however, if he (Aleem Khan) joins the PML-N it would strengthen the party.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said there must be softness and politeness in politics and filthy language against political rival must not be happened. He added that politics is name of service to humanity and the PML-N is committed to this.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

