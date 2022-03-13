Imran Khan is the 'only leader of Pakistan,' Fawad tells opposition

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the "only leader of Pakistan," adding that the opposition's real goal behind the no-confidence motion was to get rid of corruption cases against them.

Opposition "wants to overthrow the government but neither the Prime Ministerial candidate nor the Chief Minister exists," Fawad said in a Twitter post.

"Wait for the D-Chowk gathering," he told the opposition.

The ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning a grand power show ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the premier.

PTI to hold ‘grand power show’ at D-Chowk

Earlier, Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, said that “a historic Jalsa is going to be held at D-Chowk where people will express full confidence in the leadership of their prime minister, and it will be the last nail in the coffin of looters and plunderers’ politics”.

Last week, Fawad had said that the opposition and its movement will "go home in the coming week," adding that their "claims will remain futile."

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan will make important visits after the conference of Islamic Foreign Ministers," he said.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the PTI had finalised its strategy to deal with the no-confidence motion, adding that the plan will be disclosed at the right time.

Umar said the opposition was just playing the "no confidence game" to protect their vested interests.

PTI has finalised strategy to deal with no-confidence motion: Asad Umar

"They are only wasting government time to drag attention on other matters," he said.

The minister said that the day of the no-confidence motion will be remarkable as all coalition groups will be supporting the incumbent government.