Pakistan

Regular licence: CEO says SHCC carrying out inspections of hospitals

Press Release 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC), in its process for registration and licencing of healthcare facilities, has issued 11,491 Registration Certificates and 493 Provisional Licences to date. Now those healthcare facilities which got qualified for Provisional Licence have applied for Regular Licence, therefore the inspections for regular licence are being carried out.

So far six healthcare establishments/hospitals have been thoroughly inspected for regular licence which include Agha Khan University Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital-North Nazimabad, Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMIH), Memon Hospital-Burns Road, National Medical Centre and Bahria Town Hospital Karachi.

The concerned Directorate of Licencing and Accreditation also continues to approach Healthcare Providers at their Healthcare facilities for guidance and coaching about the process of registration and licencing with SHCC.

The registration drive which was started from District Sujawal and Thatta focused on rural areas, towns and talukas such as Jhirk, Jhok Sharif, Gharo, Mirpur Sakro, Jati, Sujawal city, Thatta city, Daro and Bathoro. Till date this initiative results in 80 percent response from healthcare providers which is encouraging.

As per SHCC Act 2013 mandate regarding registration, the Commission is empowered to initiate action against non-compliant/unregistered Healthcare Facilities including fine imposition or sealing the facility. However, the Directorate of Licencing and Accreditation aims to educate, encourage and facilitate the service providers during this stage.

Director Licencing and Accreditation, SHCC Dr Altaf Hussain Khawaja said that Sindh Healthcare Commission reserved the right to take actions against those healthcare facilities/providers who were not responding to current registration drive.

