LIBOR interbank offered rates
12 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 11, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07929 0.07900 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.38700 0.28914 0.38700 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.80286 0.58314 0.80286 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.10286 0.89000 1.10286 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.53486 1.33186 1.53486 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
