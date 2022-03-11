ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers first gain against US dollar in a week

  • Appreciates 0.07% in inter-bank market on Friday
Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

Pakistan rupee registered a gain for the first time in a week as oil prices retreated, with the currency appreciating 0.07% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 178.51 after a day-on-day appreciation of 12 paisas, or 0.07%. The rupee last registered a gain on March 4, before depreciating for three successive sessions and remaining stable on Thursday. During the week, the rupee hit an all-time low of 178.63 against the US dollar.

The gain comes as oil prices stabilised on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly drop since November, after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.

In a week of volatile trading marked by talk of Russian oil embargoes, potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates as fighting escalated in Ukraine, Brent was on track for a weekly fall of about 7% after hitting a 14-year high of $139.13.

Pak rupee drops to new low against US dollar

At the same time, remittances crossed the $20-billion mark during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year, according to SBP data released on Thursday, with the market now keenly awaiting the current account figures.

AAH Soomro, former managing director at KASB Securities, pointed out that remittance growth has slowed down, however, it is still keeping the country afloat for import payment.

"Sustainable, value adding, technology-led and lower-import-linked export growth needed," he tweeted.

SBP Dollar Rupee Dollar rate forex reserves currency rates rupee vs dollar rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee registers first gain against US dollar in a week

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of hitting psychiatric hospital

Australia brace for Karachi challenge after Rawalpindi run-feast

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Read more stories