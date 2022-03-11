ANL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.34%)
AVN 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.11%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.09%)
GGGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.44%)
GGL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.41%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.38%)
MLCF 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.58%)
PRL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.97%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.12%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.45%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.89%)
UNITY 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.73%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,350 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.99%)
BR30 15,577 Decreased By -363.4 (-2.28%)
KSE100 43,669 Decreased By -184.7 (-0.42%)
KSE30 17,005 Decreased By -72 (-0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says volunteers welcome to help fight against Ukrainian forces

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he wanted to allow volunteers to fight against Ukrainian forces and approved handing over captured Western missile systems to Russian-backed rebel fighters.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed handing over American made anti-tank systems such as Javelin and Stinger to fighters from the rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Putin, speaking at a Russian security council meeting, said he supported such an idea. He also said that those who wanted to volunteer to fight with Russian-backed forces should be allowed to.

Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with Russian-backed forces.

President Vladimir Putin Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says volunteers welcome to help fight against Ukrainian forces

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Read more stories