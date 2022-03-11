ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

  • The interior minister's remarks come after a scuffle between police and a wing of JUI-F at Parliament Lodges late Thursday night
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the government is ready to provide security to any Member of National Assembly (MNA), after a scuffle between police and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) volunteers at Parliament Lodges in Islamabad led to the arrest of 10 members of the group.

In a presser on Friday, the minister regretted the incident, adding that no party's private militia can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

“I will trample people who take law into their hands, irrespective of their position or status. Anyone involved in taking law in their hand won’t be spared."

Rashid further said that police personnel got injured in the incident but no MNA was arrested and no one was booked under the anti-terrorism law.

"It has now been decided to deploy rangers and FC personnel at the parliament house, parliament lodges and MNA hostels," the minister said.

Rashid said security will be provided to any MNA that wants it, adding that if any MNAs disappeared, the interior ministry should not be blamed.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made the right decision of calling off the protest, saying that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Pakistan Peoples Party's Asif Ali Zardari were just "using Rehman".

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

He also said opposition parties do not have the support of 172 members for the success of its no-confidence motion in the National Assembly adding that the opposition now wants to sabotage the motion through some sort of rumpus.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

On Thursday night, Islamabad police arrested 10 members of Ansarul Islam, a ‘militant’ wing of JUI-F, who had entered Parliament lodges in large numbers. Police also reportedly arrested JUI-F MNA Salahuddin Ayubi.

Ansarul Islam were invited to provide security to opposition lawmakers. The group entered into the room of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi where the MNA along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, and others were also present.

Police reached there to vacate members of Ansarul Islam and also start negotiations with JUI-F’s MNA Salahuddin Ayubi.

Pakistan JUIF Sheikh Rashid Ansarul Islam

