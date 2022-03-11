ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: I can’t understand PM’s anger

“You read or seen the movie Where Angels Fear to Tread?” “I missed the movie but wasn’t aware that there ...
Anjum Ibrahim 11 Mar, 2022

“You read or seen the movie Where Angels Fear to Tread?”

“I missed the movie but wasn’t aware that there was a book to go with it.”

“It was written by E M Forster an acclaimed author anyway the story is located in Italy and the UK and so differences in national characters are highlighted as well as social differences within a country and of course the plot complications are there…”

“Hmm what made you think of it?”

“Well politics is an arena where angels must fear to tread. In my book when one becomes the country’s chief executive then widely different characters make the same mistakes – Nawaz Sharif’s why did you kick me out well attended jalsas in which he threatened and ranted against the establishment did him no good…and if The Khan ever thought that he would retain his angelic mind set after he plunged into mainstream politics…and he only plunged into mainstream politics when he became the prime minister….”

“I can’t understand The Khan’s anger that manifests itself in threats and abuse against the Pakistani Holy Trinity - I mean why warn anyone that you are going to go against them; besides none of the three appear to be the least worried so the anger is kinda….kinda not a fast bowl or a spin just a…just a….”

“No ball?”

“Right why are you laughing by the way?”

“Ha ha just figured out who you referred to as the father, the son and the Holy Ghost.”

“It’s not advisable to take things literally.”

“But the father is Zardari sahib right – I mean he defeated the vote of no confidence against his bride when all the powers that be were against her and I reckon he will win the vote of no confidence now as he and he alone has the capacity to cobble disparate parties with different agendas….”

“Yes I agree but one question: do you think Zardari sahib or the Sharifs are offering money?”

“I don’t think so, the alienation against The Khan from within his own party, his flawed political and economic decisions….”

“What about alienation of middle class women, a major support group during the 2014 dharna after his recent remarks about rape victims and…”

“Yeah but let’s put it this way: The Holy Trinity is not offering positions in the next government anymore – the scramble by a visibly ill, with severe movement constraints, Chaudhary Shujaat to Islamabad to meet members of the Holy Trinity is ample proof of that.”

“So The Khan should worry about his Brutus, attack from within hunh?”

“Brutus is no longer Tareen or Aleem Khan you know – Brutus is possibly ..... now and….”

“Think realistically Khan sahib not what your sycophants are telling you…the winds of change, good or bad, are here – for you to withstand their power you need to take shelter, appropriate shelter…”

“Hmmm pigs are flying as far as I can see.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

