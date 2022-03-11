Cricket camp: Australian cricket officials speak to blind sportswomen

ISLAMABAD: CEO of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley and the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association, Todd Greenberg joined Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen and Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Sultan Shah in a six-day training camp and championship for women and girls with visual impairment.

The Australian High Commission sponsored the training camp and the tournament for visually impaired women from across Pakistan.

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen said, “in sponsoring this cricket clinic, we hope it has given these women and girls the opportunity to enjoy playing one of Pakistan’s most popular sports and to show off their skill and ability.

This can help reduce gender stereotypes and negative perceptions associated with women with disabilities.”

CEO of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley said, “cricket is a sport for everyone. It helps with confidence. It breaks down stereotypes and it’s a great way for confidence.

A great credit to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council for the leading work they do. To see young girls from all around the country here for a weeklong clinic is incredible. You only need to look at the smiles on the faces and friendships to see the positive impact this is having.”

CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association, Todd Greenberg said, “I’d like to see these girls promoted more and I’d like to see our governments continue to support them.

The more the girls can play, the more they can experience and grow. We’re going to continue to put more funding and support to showcase these types of programs to the broader community.”

The officials gifted Australian Cricket Team’s kits to the participants of the tournament and played with women and girls at the training camp.

