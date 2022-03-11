ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hotels, restaurants: Cops barred from availing free meal

INP 11 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memom on Thursday barred cops from availing free meals from hotels and restaurants in Karachi.

In a directive issued to the DIGs of three zones in Karachi, the AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that complaints have been received against cops regarding getting free food from hotels or at lower rates.

“This is beyond the authority exercised by police and is considered extortion”, he said and added, “Such act is a source of hatred among masses”.

The AIG said in his directive that a clear message should be conveyed to all officers and their subordinates regarding the immediate halt of such activities and warned that no such complaint in future would be tolerated and strict action will be taken against violators.

Since after being elevated as the AIG Karachi for the second time, Ghulam Nabi Memon has issued various directives for improving policing in the city.

Recently, he directed the station head officers (SHOs) to ensure timely registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) to address the grievances of the general public.

AIG Memon in yet another important step has ordered all the SHOs to ensure implementation on registering FIRs free of cost whereas, strict action would be taken against those found defying orders.

Furthermore, citizens can register their cases at the police stations at any time they want and they have been urged to report the crime.

Additional IG further expressed, it has been reviewed that SHOs are not performing well whereas further orders have been passed for taking action/crackdown against the organized gangs in the city.

hotels restaurants Ghulam Nabi Memom free meal

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hotels, restaurants: Cops barred from availing free meal

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories