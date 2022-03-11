ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KE launches ‘7/11+ Innovation Challenge’

Press Release 11 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: As forward-looking power utility, K-Electric focuses on innovating to provide its customers with quality service over and above the provision of reliable supply of electricity. In today’s rapidly evolving world, successful companies are leveraging technology to increase their agility and adaptability.

In support of this vision, KE has launched the 7/11+ Innovation Challenge, inviting members of academia, researchers, and startups to join the utility in addressing the challenges of tomorrow. The Innovation Challenge will revolve around UN SDG 7 and SDG 11 – affordable energy for all and creating sustainable cities and communities respectively.

Participation is encouraged from across Pakistan and applicants can select one particular SDG vertical to tackle, or additionally work on specific challenge statements in particular operational areas of the utility.

Over the course of the program, these projects will undergo an intensive incubation period along with mentorship opportunities to help them explore the feasibility and scalability of their proposals. The top 3 finalists will also receive cash prizes worth PKR 3 million total, and the possibility of a B2B contract with KE to implement the projects.

Today’s world is experiencing rapid shifts on the back of increasing technological development, which is increasing the rate of urbanisation. The United Nation’s Department of Social and Economic Affairs (UN DESA) estimates that by 2050, 68 percent of the world’s population will be living in urban areas. Compounded with population growth trends, this is predicted to add up to 2.5 billion people in the next 2 decades, with 90 percent of this increase expected in Asia and Africa.

At the same time, approximately 789 million people across the world – with approximately 57 million in Pakistan alone – lack access to electricity.

Facilitating these large-scale transitions requires innovative thinking and strategic planning to ensure its sustainability. Governments globally are locking heads and chalking out elaborate, ambitious plans today to prepare themselves for the future. In many areas, the private sector is also playing a proactive role by striking partnerships and leveraging its resources to create an enabling environment to invite new ideas for critical problems. Working under the umbrella of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) is providing a galvanising platform to consolidate these efforts.

KE has already been making inroads towards its goal of uplifting the geographies it operates in. Project Sarbulandi is a PKR 10 billion investment plan conceived under UN SDG 11 and geared towards Karachi’s 12 most populous districts. In addition to upgrading the electrical infrastructure and providing over 100,000 low-cost meters to regularise electricity consumption, the company has adopted public spaces including parks and schools to upgrade neighbourhoods and build social capital. The utility also partnered with the Sindh Government to support the execution of the Green Line BRT system which is extending access to affordable public transport services for Karachi’s rapidly growing population.

Committed to securing a cleaner, greener energy future, KE is also working to integrate more renewable energy into its mix, with plans to add as much as 1100 MW of green energy by 2030. Distributed energy also remains a key focus, with almost 40 MW of renewable energy integrated into KE’s system via net-metering across Karachi in FY21. Recently, the company also signed a tripartite MoU with the Sindh Energy Department and World Bank to purchase up to 350 MW of distributed energy via projects established across the province.

Opportunities like the 7/11+ Innovation Challenge provide a competent platform to break silos and create synergies among organisations and professionals who are working on common problems with a large-scale positive impact. Megalopolises like Karachi provide a rich testing ground for projects and ideas which can be replicated across Pakistan for greater benefit. As Pakistan embarks on a new era in its energy landscape, data-driven and tech-based solutions can play a critical role in driving growth and unlocking the true potential of the power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

K ELECTRIC UNITED NATION electricity consumption Green Line BRT

Comments

Comments are closed.

KE launches ‘7/11+ Innovation Challenge’

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories