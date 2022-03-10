ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

TUNIS: UAE-based Bukhatir Group said on Thursday it was reviving a $5 billion real estate project in Tunis and would start work immediately on an initial phase, the first big project in the North African country since a 2011 revolution.

Tunisia has been seeking foreign investment to boost its economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic after years of stagnation, compounded by political turmoil.

Tunisian sources told Reuters last Friday that Bukhatir would re-commit to the project, which was halted after the revolution that ended the rule of former president Zine El Abdine Ben Ali.

UAE reaffirms committment to OPEC+ agreement

Bukhatir Chairman Salah Bukhatir confirmed at a press conference the project was being revived, and that the first phase would involve building luxury villas and a golf course.

"This project will change the face of the capital Tunis," he said.

The project includes sports academies, hotels, golf courses and villas covering 250 hectares in the north of Tunis. It is expected to provide thousands of jobs in a country where unemployment is more than 18%.

President Kais Saied in July suspended parliament and seized control of executive powers in a move described by opponents as a coup.

Major Western lenders have said he needs to restore normal constitutional order.

Some Gulf states saw Saied's intervention as undermining the Muslim Brotherhood movement, which they regard as their main regional foe, and which is close to the biggest party in Tunisia's now frozen parliament.

Fearing West's wrath, Russia's rich look to stash wealth in Dubai

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to help Tunisia as it battles its worst financial crisis.

Bukhatir Group Salah Bukhatir

Comments

1000 characters

UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

Russia, Ukraine fail to make progress at 'difficult' Turkey talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Russia bans export of some products, equipment after sanctions

Remittances up 2% month-on-month, amount to $2.2bn in February

Oil bounces as tight supply gives high floor to prices

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Read more stories