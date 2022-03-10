ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rejects curbs on its defensive power, regional presence

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran will not bow to pressure to reduce its defensive power, regional presence and progress in nuclear technology, Iranian state media reported.

“Suggestions to reduce our defensive power so as to appease the enemy are nothing more that naive and ill-advised Over time, these flawed proposals have been rebutted, but if they weren’t, Iran would have now faced great threats,” the country’s top political authority said according to state media.

The Islamic Republic, which sees the United States and Israel as its main enemies, is now in the final stages of talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that would lift sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme.

But Israel and Gulf Arab countries worry that a revived deal will embolden Iran to step up support to allies in conflicts across the Middle East, using funds from an economy newly freed from sanctions.

Iran says lack of US decision on nuclear deal complicates talks

“Regional presence gives us strategic depth and more power,” Khamenei said.

“Why should we give it up? Scientific progress in the nuclear field is related to our future needs, and if we give that up, will anyone help us in the future?” he added.

Iran on Thursday called on the United States to drop “unacceptable proposals” in the talks, while Russia’s demands for guarantees from Washington have complicated efforts to close an agreement.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Nuclear Deal Iran's supreme leader Iran nuclear program

Comments

1000 characters

Iran rejects curbs on its defensive power, regional presence

NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

Russia, Ukraine fail to make progress at 'difficult' Turkey talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Russia bans export of some products, equipment after sanctions

Remittances up 2% month-on-month, amount to $2.2bn in February

Oil bounces as tight supply gives high floor to prices

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Read more stories