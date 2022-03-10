ANL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.55%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 90.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.73%)
GGL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.81 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.66%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.41%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.78%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
BR100 4,377 Increased By 88.3 (2.06%)
BR30 15,877 Increased By 419.9 (2.72%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 634.3 (1.47%)
KSE30 17,003 Increased By 254.8 (1.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Bayer to sell pest control unit for $2.6bn to Cinven

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Bayer has agreed to sell its environmental science professional business to private equity group Cinven for $2.6 billion, as it focuses its crop science business on its core farming clientele.

Cinven said in a separate statement it would seek to continue to drive innovation and accelerate growth of the business.

Agrichemicals and seeds giant Bayer is looking to reduce debt in the wake of its $63 billion purchase of US peer Monsanto in 2018, which came with the added burden of billions in litigation costs.

The unit supplies products like pest and rodent control as well as weed killers for green keepers and warehouse managers.

Since the Monsanto acquisition, Bayer has already sold its 6 billion euro animal health business, its stake in 3.5-billion-euro chemicals park Currenta, as well as consumer brands such as Dr. Scholl’s and Coppertone worth about 500 million euros each.

