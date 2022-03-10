ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
ASL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.66%)
AVN 90.61 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.98%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.33%)
FNEL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.18%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.09%)
GGL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.83%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.68%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.13%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.58%)
TRG 79.54 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.91%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,384 Increased By 95.5 (2.23%)
BR30 15,940 Increased By 482.9 (3.12%)
KSE100 43,766 Increased By 723.4 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,018 Increased By 270.6 (1.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may seek support at $104.87

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may seek a support at $104.87 per barrel and stabilize around this level thereafter.

The support is strengthened by a similar one of $104.50. Together, these supports could temporarily stop the fall and trigger a bounce.

The depth of the fall from $130.50 strongly suggests a completion of a five-wave cycle from $62.43.

The bulls’ party could be over.

In the next few trading sessions, oil is expected to consolidate in the range of $104.87-$114.66 before dropping again.

On the daily chart, oil broke a support at $114.89 after failing to break a resistance at $128.61.

It is highly likely to fall towards the next support at $94.86, near the bottom of a wave iv.

Wave pattern suggests the completion of a five-wave cycle from $10.07, the presumed starting point of this cycle.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

US oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may seek support at $104.87

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories