PM visits MQM-P office

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on a one-day trip Wednesday. The focus of his visit was a meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PM’s helicopter landed at the National Stadium where he was welcomed by PTI MPAs. The premier reached MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office shortly afterward along with PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi.

The prime minister’s meeting with MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

Insiders said the allied party put forward three main demands during the meeting: de-sealing of MQM offices, recovery of missing persons, and speedy implementation of the Karachi Development Package. The PM had a one-on-one conversation with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Sources said the MQM-P leader asked the premier about the political situation to which he replied, “It’s in front of you. We need MQM’s support.”

Meanwhile, in an interview Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the MQM has not put any demands in front of the prime minister. “They welcomed us warmly and assured us of their support.”

He added that MQM is with PTI and it has taken the prime minister into confidence regarding the no-confidence movement.

The prime minister also met the provincial lawmakers of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The GDA members including Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Husnain Mirza, Muazzam Ali Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Shahryar Khan Maher, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and others met the premier. During the meeting, the overall political situation in the country was discussed.

