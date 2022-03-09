PM to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Wednesday) where he will meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of the PTI govt in Centre, amid a no-trust move.

According to PTI Sindh Secretary General Arsalan Taj, the prime minister will land in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will meet with ruling PTI allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad, said sources.

During his visit, the prime minister will also preside PTI Sindh Advisory Council meeting and will also address to party workers and officials.