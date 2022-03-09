ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder
Pakistan

PM to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office today

INP 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Wednesday) where he will meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of the PTI govt in Centre, amid a no-trust move.

According to PTI Sindh Secretary General Arsalan Taj, the prime minister will land in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will meet with ruling PTI allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad, said sources.

During his visit, the prime minister will also preside PTI Sindh Advisory Council meeting and will also address to party workers and officials.

PTI Imran Khan Arsalan Taj MQMP Grand Democratic Alliance

