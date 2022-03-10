Countrywide ‘terror alert’ issued

ISLAMABAD: The National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC) Wednesday issued a terror alert throughout the country.

The NCIMC issued the alert to the chief secretaries and inspectors generals of all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). The terror alert has been issued to the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and all other security institutions.

The National Crisis Information Management Cell asked security agencies to take preventive measures in the wake of the recent terror wave in the country. The Cell specifically highlighted the recent Sibi bomb blast and said after the terror strike the terrorist incident intensified in the country.

The latest terror strike in Balochistan martyred four security personnel and injured 15. It also mentioned terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the recent past.