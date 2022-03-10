Patwar Khanas shifted to govt buildings: official

LAHORE: Patwar Khanas in 36 districts and 145 tehsils of the province of Punjab have been shifted to government buildings by the Board of Revenue (BoR), said Senior Member of the Board Babar Hayat Tarar.

He said these Patwar Khanas were being adorned with state-of-the-art digital facilities like Dhai Marakaz Malls to give maximum benefits to the general public.

Also, he said, some 163 Patwar Khanas of Lahore district have been shifted to government buildings and computers have also been provided in these Patwar Khanas.

Tarar said that the mission of the Board is to provide transparent revenue services in 36 districts of the province. He directed the administration to start government services in remaining 15 under construction Patwar Khanas of district Lahore by the end of the month of March.

He said Patwar Khanas of district would be linked with the modern cadastre system. In this way, all the information related to revenue would be available at one click of a button, which will help in keeping the revenue records in a systematic manner as well as facilitating the public and completely preventing revenue fraud.

