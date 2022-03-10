ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lumpy Skin Disease epidemic: Chicken meat price soars to Rs570 per kg

INP 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Following the outbreak of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle, the price of chicken meat in Karachi has increased by more than Rs200 and being sold at Rs570 per kg.

In Karachi, the price of chicken was recorded at Rs370 per kg for live bird and Rs570 per kg for meat. During the month of February, a live bird was available at Rs190-210 per kg while the meat was sold at Rs350-380.

Sindh government also shut down cattle markets across the province amid the emergence of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) epidemic caused by a vector-borne virus.

The Sindh government livestock and animal husbandry department has notified the closure of cattle markets, and also advised against consuming meat and milk of infected animals.

The livestock department had also advised cattle owners to separate their sick animals from healthy ones and frequently use an anti-mosquito spray to prevent animals from contracting LSD.

According to the department, the Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is spread via spit and through insects.

Experts say that the disease is new to the region, so there is no existing vaccine that can be used against it. Animals infected from the disease have been shifted to cattle farms located at the highway and Bhens colony.

The fast spread of the disease and no vaccine has forced the department of livestock to temporarily shut down cattle markets across Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chicken meat price Lumpy Skin Disease Lumpy Skin Disease epidemic

Comments

1000 characters

Lumpy Skin Disease epidemic: Chicken meat price soars to Rs570 per kg

PM describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

PM visits MQM-P office

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

ADB mission to hold talks with minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Civil Servants rules: SC grants leave to appeal against SHC verdict

Fawad says govt will overcome no-trust move challenge

Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Read more stories