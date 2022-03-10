ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First cargo of Halal meat sent to Uzbekistan

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The first cargo of Halal meat from Pakistan to Uzbekistan left for Tashkent from Karachi here on Wednesday after new market was explored for Pakistani meat recently.

The cargo container carrying 18 tonnes of Halal meat worth around $ 400000 left for Uzbekistan from Karachi and would be arriving in Tashkent in a week time.

The first cargo of export of Halal meat was sent jointly by Shaheen Group of Companies and Pyramid Logistics Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Malik Sher Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaheen Group said that the first cargo of Halal meat to Uzbekistan would be followed by 50 more containers this month and more would be exported in the months ahead.

He said that Pakistan has explored Uzbekistan market recently after both countries agreed to enhance the bilateral trade and said that exported meat has been sent in especially-designed container, which is equipped with features to preserve the meat as it is perishable product.

Naveed Marwat, Director Pyramid Logistics also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the potential of Uzbekistan market for Pakistani meat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Uzbekistan cargo of Halal meat

Comments

1000 characters

First cargo of Halal meat sent to Uzbekistan

PM describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

PM visits MQM-P office

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

ADB mission to hold talks with minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Civil Servants rules: SC grants leave to appeal against SHC verdict

Fawad says govt will overcome no-trust move challenge

Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Read more stories