First cargo of Halal meat sent to Uzbekistan

KARACHI: The first cargo of Halal meat from Pakistan to Uzbekistan left for Tashkent from Karachi here on Wednesday after new market was explored for Pakistani meat recently.

The cargo container carrying 18 tonnes of Halal meat worth around $ 400000 left for Uzbekistan from Karachi and would be arriving in Tashkent in a week time.

The first cargo of export of Halal meat was sent jointly by Shaheen Group of Companies and Pyramid Logistics Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Malik Sher Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaheen Group said that the first cargo of Halal meat to Uzbekistan would be followed by 50 more containers this month and more would be exported in the months ahead.

He said that Pakistan has explored Uzbekistan market recently after both countries agreed to enhance the bilateral trade and said that exported meat has been sent in especially-designed container, which is equipped with features to preserve the meat as it is perishable product.

Naveed Marwat, Director Pyramid Logistics also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the potential of Uzbekistan market for Pakistani meat.

