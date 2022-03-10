ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

About 8 in 10 Pakistanis report giving charity, PGI 2021 reveals

Press Release 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) conducted the virtual launch of Pakistan Giving Index (PGI) 2021, a pioneering study to capture the giving behavior of people across the country. Taking inspiration from the World Giving Index report, PGI aims to highlight the patterns and practices of giving in different forms, primary recipients of charity and the perceived impact of giving.

Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Dean/ Principal NUST School of Social Sciences, and Dr Attiya Inayatullah, Chair PCP Research Committee, were the guest speakers at the launch. Shazia Masqood Amjad, Executive Director of PCP, launched the report and presented salient findings.

Shazia Amjad shared that every 8 in 10 Pakistanis have reported giving charity to someone during the last one year. Among the selected sample of 2,000 respondents from across Pakistan, about 84 percent of male and 83 percent of female respondents reported being engaged in charitable giving. The headline finding is that on average, every adult Pakistani spends around Rs 10,000 annually on charity and religion is the major motivation behind this giving. MS Amjad further added that time volunteerism is not a common practice among Pakistanis as only about 14 percent of the respondents reported having volunteered time in a year.

Considering the fact that Pakistan is a developing country with a substantial proportion of population living below poverty, it is encouraging to note that charitable giving is a common phenomenon, Dr Ashfaque H. Khan stated. In this context, the survey has revealed that despite Covid-19 pandemic, people even from poor socio-economic background give charity in one form or the other.

Dr Attiya Inayatullah giving her closing remarks highlighted that PGI not only identifies the giving practices but also the giving attitude of people as it is important to understand why people donate. She further appreciated the significant efforts of PCP to promote philanthropic knowledge by introducing philanthropy as a subject in SZABIST University Islamabad which is now planned to expand to public universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCP Shazia Masqood Amjad Dr Attiya Inayatullah Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan

Comments

1000 characters

About 8 in 10 Pakistanis report giving charity, PGI 2021 reveals

PM describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

PM visits MQM-P office

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

ADB mission to hold talks with minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Civil Servants rules: SC grants leave to appeal against SHC verdict

Fawad says govt will overcome no-trust move challenge

Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Read more stories