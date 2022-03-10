International Women’s Day: US CG hosts participants of Qadam Barhao

KARACHI: US Consulate General Karachi hosted participants of Qadam Barhao, a US Consulate-sponsored initiative to help women entrepreneurs, on March 8 to commemorate International Women’s Day.

US Consul General Mark Stroh welcomed 23 Karachi-based alumnae of Qadam Barhao, Femprow founder Nadia Patel Gangjee, and representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan and Injaz, two of several organisations that supported Qadam Barhao’s first edition.

As Consul General Stroh explained, “Qadam Barhao is just one example of the United States commitment to further develop women’s entrepreneurship, women’s financial inclusion, and women’s equality….We believe that empowering women is a strategic investment in the future for Pakistan and the global economy”.

Qadam Barhao first launched in March 2021 with three virtual training and mentoring sessions on e-commerce and access to capital. On November 12, 2022, US Consulate General Karachi joined with Femprow, and Lincoln Corners Pakistan to launch a second, expanded edition of Qadam Barhao.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022