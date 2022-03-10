ISLAMABAD: The first International Alumni’s Mathematics UET Conference held in which more than 300 scholars and mathematicians from all over the world participated.

Apart from Pakistan, the conference was attended by mathematicians from Canada, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Nigeria and Algeria.

Saudi Arabia based Dr Shahzad Sarwar Chaudhry, Founder and President of UET Mathematics Alumni Society, arranged the International Conference.

The purpose of the conference was to exchange views and information on science and modern mathematics with scholars and mathematicians from around the world.

In the conference, world-renowned mathematicians presented research papers on their respective topics.

Emphasizing the importance of the conference, Dr Shahzad Sarwar Chaudhry, Founder and President of Mathematics UET Alumni’s Society, said that such conferences promote new mutual cooperation and provide an ideal environment for the exchange of research.

Prof Muhammad Rafique and other mathematicians also spoke in which they highlighted the importance of mathematics in accordance with modern requirements.

Professor Changpin Li (China) said that holding such conferences provides an opportunity for research as well as understanding each other’s problems. Expressing his views, Professor Dumitru Baleanu said the field of mathematics is the backbone of modern scientific research. Dr Amna Ajaib from Bilquis College of Education PAF NurKham said that “we expect that such activities will continue in future too as exchange of ideas is the need of time.”

Honorary certificates were also distributed among the participants at the end of the conference.

