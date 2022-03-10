ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
TPL Trakker, Telenor join hands to strengthen IoT connectivity infrastructure

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: TPL Trakker is partnered with Telenor Pakistan to exclusively provide state of the art IoT solutions and services to strengthen domestic connectivity infrastructure in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s data and telecommunications infrastructure is rapidly transforming to enable seamless connectivity and provision of disturbance-free services to the customers. By the end of last year, Pakistan’s telecom sector witnessed a growth of 189 million cellular subscribers, 108 million 3G/4G subscribers and 110 million broadband subscribers. Telenor Pakistan owns over 26% market share, the second largest according to PTA.

As a market leader in IoT for over two decades, TPL Trakker holds market share of 42 percent and has the largest nationwide operational coverage through machine learning and big data analytics to actively foster custom-built IoT solutions and generate critical business insights for customers.

Commenting on this development, TPL Trakker’s CEO, Sarwar Khan stated that Pakistan is on an upward journey towards digitisation, and technological advancements are increasingly becoming integral to the development of business ecologies. TPL Trakker, being the market leader in GPS and IoT services, is in a foremost position to deliver mission critical services to Telenor Pakistan in their efforts to revolutionise the connectivity infrastructures, he added.

