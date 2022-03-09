ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka to pay 20 rupees per dollar incentive to boost remittances

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka will pay an extra 20 rupees for every dollar sent by migrant workers ahead of its new year celebrations next month, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to boost remittances to manage its worst financial crisis in years.

Sri Lanka celebrates new year on April 13-14, and migrant workers typically send more money in March and early April ahead of the festive season.

On Monday Sri Lanka's central bank devalued the rupee by up to 15%, setting an upper limit of 230 rupees compared to a limit of 200-203 that had prevailed since October.

Sri Lankan shares fall for third straight day, IT and financials drag

Sri Lanka's remittances hit a 10-year low of $5.4 billion in 2021. The country's reserves were at $2.36 billion at the end of January.

Sri Lankan rupees Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka to pay 20 rupees per dollar incentive to boost remittances

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

PM Imran enjoys support of 184 lawmakers in NA, says Fawad

IMF should have no concerns on relief package, says Tarin

Pak rupee drops to new low against US dollar

KSE-100 inches higher, closes over 43,000

Russia says it prefers to achieve Ukraine goals via talks

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Oil falls towards $125 as investors weigh US import ban

Read more stories