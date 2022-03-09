ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall for third straight day, IT and financials drag

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Sri Lankan shares slumped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, dragged by deep losses in IT, financial and energy stocks as the country struggles to pay for fuel imports amid a surge in crude prices.

The CSE All-Share index was 3.41% lower at 10,163.72 points at the closing bell.

Sri Lanka's fuel import plans have been disrupted by a rapid spike in global crude prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving the crisis-hit island nation struggling to pay for diesel amid power cuts as fuel pumps run dry.

Sri Lankan shares fall as higher crude prices drive inflation worries

Major fuel retailer Lanka IOC Plc ended 9.5% lower.

State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said, "We are losing 50 rupees per liter of diesel and 22 rupees from every liter of petrol." The company has held talks with the government to raise fuel prices.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and conglomerate LOLC Holdings were the top drags, closing 19.9% and 10.24% lower, respectively.

The country's finance ministry said on Wednesday that imports of 367 non-essential items, including fish, footwear and wine are being limited.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth nearly 102 million rupees, exchange data showed.

Equity market turnover was 2.50 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.11 million).

Trading volume dropped to 138 million shares from 305.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares fall for third straight day, IT and financials drag

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

IMF should have no concerns on relief package, says Tarin

Pak rupee drops to new low against US dollar

KSE-100 inches higher, closes over 43,000

Russia says it prefers to achieve Ukraine goals via talks

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Australia open to hosting series with Pakistan and India: Cricket Australia

Oil falls towards $125 as investors weigh US import ban

Read more stories