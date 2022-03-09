ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASC 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.8%)
BOP 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.62%)
GTECH 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.49%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.75%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.91%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.53%)
TELE 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.5%)
TPL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-7.27%)
TPLP 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-7.78%)
TREET 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-5.61%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 16 (0.37%)
BR30 15,572 Increased By 216.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,142 Increased By 221.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 16,787 Increased By 111.6 (0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UniCredit flags up to $8bn in losses on Russia, prudent on buyback

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

MILAN: Italy’s second-biggest bank UniCredit said a full write-off of its Russian business, including cross-border exposure, would cost around 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion), leaving its capital distribution plans hanging by a thread.

UniCredit, which is one of Europe’s banks most exposed to Russia, said it would still be able to pay proposed cash dividends for 2021 even in an extreme scenario where it zeroed its exposure.

That would shave two percentage points off a key capital ratio, which stood at 15.03% at the end of last year - lowering it to just above 13%.

Provided this key measure of financial strength stays above 13%, UniCredit said it remained committed to buying back its own shares for up to 2.58 billion euros under the strategy new CEO Andrea Orcel announced in December.

“Whilst we do not consider this extreme scenario as our base case, we are taking a prudent and sustainable approach to our distributions,” UniCredit said.

UniCredit said it would provide quarterly updates on the up to 200 basis point impact, and if the ultimate capital hit was smaller than its worst-case scenario it would use up to an equivalent amount for the share buyback.

“The buyback (or at least part of it) could now be delayed pending clarity on eventual Russian-related losses,” Jefferies analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford said.

Orcel’s payout pledge had lifted UniCredit shares to a near four-year high of 15.85 euros a share last month, before tensions over Ukraine mounted.

The stock closed up 6% at 9.017 euros on Tuesday, having lost more than 40% from last month’s highs.

Analysts had warned Russian exposure cast a shadow over Orcel’s payout plans, which in turn are a key element in the former UBS banker’s M&A strategy.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Orcel had been poised to launch a takeover offer for smaller rival Banco BPM in an all-share deal that aimed to capitalise on the stock price recovery, sources have told Reuters.

UniCredit said its Russian client cross-border exposure stood at 4.5 billion euros, net of guarantees of around 1 billion euros by non-Russian state export agencies.

Around 30% of the exposure is to oil and gas companies with sanction-hit counterparties accounting for less than 5% of the total.

UniCredit Bank Russia, its local arm and Russia’s 14th largest lender, had risk-weighted assets of 9.4 billion euros at the end of 2021.

“Net of foreign exchange hedges, our direct exposure to UniCredit Bank Russia is reduced to around 1.9 billion euros,” it said.

UniCredit could also potentially suffer an up to 1 billion euro loss due to its derivatives exposure to Russian banks under the extreme scenario.

UniCredit

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit flags up to $8bn in losses on Russia, prudent on buyback

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

Read more stories